If the proposal is accepted, the vibrant Fountain Bridge area will have an exciting new eatery, opening at 8am for coffees and pastries and its restaurant staying open until 10:30pm.

NGP architecture, who manage the project at the Gorgie site have said that the former motor parts shop, which has been closed for several years, will be open for business seven days a week.

The site, which is situated next to the bridge on Yeaman Place, has potential to become a desired eating destination in the area with one side of the property overlooking the Union Canal.

Plans have been submitted for Yeaman Place to have a new restaurant. Picture: Google

Yeaman Place mainly consists of residential properties but the developers have stated that nuisance noise shouldn’t be a concern for local residents, explaining that there will be, “limited staff present before and after opening hours.”

NGP architecture said: “No residential properties are located directly above the premises so there are not deemed to be any issues in regards to sound provisions.

“The front façade at street level will be upgraded with new painted stall risers and new painted, timber framed shop front windows.

“Previously blocked up window openings on the lower ground level will be opened up again and new windows will be installed with privacy glazing to allow the passage of light but obstructing direct views into the communal garden serving the adjacent tenement.”