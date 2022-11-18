Edinburgh to get new ‘Instagram-friendly’ Italian restaurant with daring design and affordable menu

Mamma Mia! Edinburgh is set to get an exciting new Italian restaurant – and this one promises to make eating out fun again.

The forthcoming venue on Leith Walk will replace the group's La Favorita restaurant, which closed last month.

The Vittoria Group, famous for Bertie's, Taste of Italy, Vittoria and Divino, will open Antonietta, a fiercely extravagant and daring new restaurant, next month.

The daring new eatery, scheduled to open on December, will offer a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the much-loved Italians' strong, extroverted, and passionate nature.

Looking to create stylish Italian hospitality and connect with a younger neighbourhood customer, the Instagram-friendly Leith eatery will be easy on the pocket while reinventing Italian cuisine in Edinburgh with a vibrant space created to impress guests.

The design will be bold with contrasting and clashing styles across two dining rooms to create a celebratory space that reflects Antonietta's fun cuisine and lively atmosphere.

Dishes will be served on hand painted plates from Amalfi and include Beef & Nduja Mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk Pizza with Cacio e pepe sauce, Fior di Latte & Pancetta strips. A Limeoncello and Pink Gin slushy as well as Organic wines will be part of the drinks menus.

All of Antoietta's ingredients will be sourced as locally as possible, or direct from small suppliers in Italy.

Vittoria Group Director Leandro Crolla said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years; nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonieta – a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a 'new look' neighborhood.

“The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city.”

Earlier this year, the multi-award-winning Vittoria Group announced changes to their pizza delivery brand La Favorita Delivery to offer a future design and a more affordable menu as part of their ongoing research and development.

La Favorita Delivered continues to operate seven days a week in Edinburgh Central.