An Edinburgh Wetherspoons pub has been named as the best in Scotland, while a second Capital ‘Spoons’ was ranked second.

The two popular city centre watering holes came top of the table in a countrywide ranking of all the pub chain’s venues.

The Express used Tripadvisor reviews to come up with the best Wetherspoons in the UK, and also listed the five Scottish pubs that made the UK top 20.

The Standing Order on George Street ranks as the best Weatherspoons in Scotland, according to TripAdvisor reviews

The Standing Order, on George Street, was voted as the No.1 Wetherspoon pub in Scotland, and as one of the 20 best Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

Based on 1,715 reviews, 290 were excellent and 126 were terrible.

The Standing Order was once a bank, as the name suggests. The grade A listed building was designed by David Bryce between 1874 and 1878 and is in a neo-classical style. The plans were later completed by Bryce’s nephew John.

One of the main dining areas of the huge pub contains an original CHUBB vault, with markings inside dating from 1968.

In second spot for Scotland was The Caley Picture House on Lothian Road.

The massive venue, which has been a cinema, a nightclub and a live music venue in the past, has 249 excellent ratings and 75 terrible, based on 671 reviews.

