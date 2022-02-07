Dining out doesn’t have to be expensive. And you don’t need to sacrifice on the quality either.
We’ve put together a list of reasonably-priced Edinburgh restaurants with great food where you can grab a main for £10 or under.
1. The Mosque Kitchen
The Mosque Kitchen in Nicolson Square is beloved by students for its inexpensive but tasty buffet and comforting takeaway dishes. Grab a chicken curry with rice for just £6.50, or a mixed vegetable curry for £5.
Photo: The Mosque Kitchen
2. Wings
Wings is the place to go if you love fried chicken. Found in Old Fishmarket Close, just off High Street in Old Town, you can order three wings or seven nuggets with a choice of your sauce for just £4.50. Add some chips (£3), mozzarella sticks (£4), or mac 'n' cheese (£4.50) on the side and your meal will still come in under £10.
Photo: Wings
3. Oink, Edinburgh
Oink is the place to go for pulled pork in Edinburgh. Found on Victoria Street, it brags of having the best pulled pork sandwich in Edinburgh. You can grab a 'piglet' for £3.95, an 'oink' for £4.50, or go the whole hog with a 'grunter' for £6.80. They come served with sage and onion or their own homemade haggis, and your choice of sauce.
Photo: Oink
4. Kampong Ah Lee
Kampong Ah Lee is a little gem of a Malyasian restaurant and takeaway in Clerk Street, Newington. You can order a chicken curry with noodles for just £8.90, wan tan curry soup for £9.50, or laksa curry with noodles for £9.50.
Photo: Google Streetview/ Kampong Ah Lee