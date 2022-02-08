Edinburgh is home to some incredible curry houses – whether you’re after the hottest curry in Scotland, haggis-stuffed pakoras, or simply a mouthwatering meal packed with delicious flavours.
These are the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, according to the latest TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Pakora Bar
The Pakora Bar is considered one of the top restaurants in Edinburgh - let alone Indian restaurants. This family run establishment in Hanover Street is famed for its delicious Punjabi street food, sometimes with a Scottish edge.
Photo: The Pakora Bar
2. Pataka
Considered one of the top 10 Indian restaurants in Scotland, Pataka is not to be missed. Crime writer Ian Rankin is a regular customer here, and the Causewayside restaurant has even featured in two of his novels.
Photo: Google Streetview
3. Voujon
Voujon in Newington Road specialises in North Indian and Bengali cuisine - which involves a lot of delicious vegetarian and fish-based dishes.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Solti
Solti is the sister restaurant to Gautam's, also serving tantalising Nepalese and Indian dishes. Found in Drummond Street, its name is a phrase of affection towards a close friend.
Photo: ANGUS MACKINNONN