The best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to online reviews (Getty Images)

Edinburgh's 15 best Indian restaurants and takeaways to order a delicious curry

If you’re looking for a knockout curry, these are considered the best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh.

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:43 pm

Edinburgh is home to some incredible curry houses – whether you’re after the hottest curry in Scotland, haggis-stuffed pakoras, or simply a mouthwatering meal packed with delicious flavours.

These are the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, according to the latest TripAdvisor reviews.

The 13 best restaurants in Edinburgh | The best-rated restaurants in Edinburgh’s Old Town

1. The Pakora Bar

The Pakora Bar is considered one of the top restaurants in Edinburgh - let alone Indian restaurants. This family run establishment in Hanover Street is famed for its delicious Punjabi street food, sometimes with a Scottish edge.

Photo: The Pakora Bar

Photo Sales

2. Pataka

Considered one of the top 10 Indian restaurants in Scotland, Pataka is not to be missed. Crime writer Ian Rankin is a regular customer here, and the Causewayside restaurant has even featured in two of his novels.

Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales

3. Voujon

Voujon in Newington Road specialises in North Indian and Bengali cuisine - which involves a lot of delicious vegetarian and fish-based dishes.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Solti

Solti is the sister restaurant to Gautam's, also serving tantalising Nepalese and Indian dishes. Found in Drummond Street, its name is a phrase of affection towards a close friend.

Photo: ANGUS MACKINNONN

Photo Sales
EdinburghScotlandTripAdvisorOld Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 4