Oh crumbs! An Edinburgh baker whose traybakes became a local sensation during lockdown has taken a prize in the 2023 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The Bald Baker, real name Scott Parker, won the Bronze Prize at the awards, which were announced this week.

As part of his career transition from self-taught amateur baker to professional, the Edinburgh entrepreneur opened a takeaway shop at 13 Oxgangs Broadway last year. And now he’s a prize-winner!

The Bald Baker, real name Scott Parker, is presented with his award by Carol Smillie.

“With nearly 500 of the best pies on the market submitted by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers for judging by 60 pie professionals, all of our winners can be proud of placing so highly in the competition,” said Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers, who run the competition each year.

The winning products were all considered by the judges to be the best of the best when it came to taste, texture, appearance and smell across all the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pies, Steak Pies, Sausage Rolls, Cold Savouries, Hot Savouries, Vegetarian Savouries, Haggis Savouries, Bridies and Apple Pies.

Scottish TV personality Carol Smillie presented the awards to the winners, saying: “I am always delighted to present these awards, meet so many faces old and new and of course all those delicious pies.