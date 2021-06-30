Dog ownership has increased during lockdown, and Edinburgh cafes are catering to their guests’ new canine side-kicks with more than just a bowl of water.

From liver treats, to venison munchies and doggie cupcakes, these places welcome well-behaved hounds, and will always offer a scratch behind the ear. They’ve shared pictures of their favourite fuzzballs (and believe us, they had a lot of snaps to chose from).

1. Dog outside Modern Standard Coffee, Bruntsfield This wolverine cutey pie has eyes to melt the hardest heart. At Modern Standard Coffee they have a dog lead tie-up outside the cafe for owners that want to keep their dog outside, though they're welcome inside too. There's also a bowl of water outside and they serve 100 per cent venison dog treats from Smooches & Pooches (a pet shop, just opposite the cafe). 49 Barclay Place, www.modernstandardcoffee.co.uk Photo: Contributed Buy photo

2. Bulldog at Artisan Roast, Edinburgh This bulldog is striking a very Garfield-like pose at the Stockbridge branch of Edinburgh's Artisan Roast. They offer water to dogs and have some top secret (shhh) chicken treats behind the counter. The secret code to access these is three short barks followed by one long one. 100a Raeburn Place, www.artisanroast.co.uk Photo: unknown Buy photo

3. Ice the Frenchie outside MILK cafe MILK Cafe has a lot of canine customers at their Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop branch, where they sell dog muffins. www.cafemilk.co.uk Photo: Contributed Buy photo

4. Darcy the Irish setter at Tea & Sympathy This is Darcy the Irish setter, who is one of Tea & Sympathy's favourite customers. He's actually quite insta-famous, and you'll find him at @mrdarcytheirishsetter) At this Shandon cafe, they offer free doggie treats, unlimited cuddles and the opportunity to feature on their doggy wall of fame. 1e Ashley Terrace, Instagram @teaandsympathyedinburgh Photo: Contributed Buy photo