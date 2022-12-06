Edinburgh’s Cocktail Mafia launch mouth-watering menu of Christmas cocktails at Harvey Nichols

The Cocktail Mafia pop-up at Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh has just announced a new festive menu of Christmas concoctions – and they look utterly delicious.

Available throughout December on Fridays and Saturdays at the Forth Floor restaurant, the new menu is designed to help foodies and cocktail connoisseurs kickstart the festive season in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cocktail Mafia, with its neon sign featuring a horse’s head, opened on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Lane back in December 2021.

Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh has announced that The Cocktail Mafia pop-up bar will be serving up a special Christmas cocktail menu.

More recently, the hugely popular West End bar has been bringing its theatrical cocktails to Harvey Nichols, with various pop-ups throughout the year.

Featuring creative Christmas cocktail serves, the latest menu is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

BARA BRITH

Naked Malt, PX Sherry, Pimento Dram, Cream, Sugar, Egg

Advertisement Hide Ad

GUMDROP BUTTON SWIZZLE

Brugal 1888, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Ginger, Cinnamon, Angostura Bitters

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPICED OLD FASHIONED

Macallan 12, Christmas Spices, Sugar, Angostura Bitters

Advertisement Hide Ad

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

Haku Vodka, Vanilla Cream, Lime, Lemon, Sugar, Acquafaba, Soda, Strawberries

Advertisement Hide Ad

GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST

Roku, Yuzushu, Dry Curacao, Lemon, Apricot

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIGHLAND HOT TODDY

Highland Park 12, Honey, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon, Hot Water