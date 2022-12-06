Edinburgh’s Cocktail Mafia launch mouth-watering menu of Christmas cocktails at Harvey Nichols
The delicious drinks will be available throughout December
The Cocktail Mafia pop-up at Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh has just announced a new festive menu of Christmas concoctions – and they look utterly delicious.
Available throughout December on Fridays and Saturdays at the Forth Floor restaurant, the new menu is designed to help foodies and cocktail connoisseurs kickstart the festive season in style.
The Cocktail Mafia, with its neon sign featuring a horse’s head, opened on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Lane back in December 2021.
More recently, the hugely popular West End bar has been bringing its theatrical cocktails to Harvey Nichols, with various pop-ups throughout the year.
Featuring creative Christmas cocktail serves, the latest menu is as follows:
BARA BRITH
Naked Malt, PX Sherry, Pimento Dram, Cream, Sugar, Egg
GUMDROP BUTTON SWIZZLE
Brugal 1888, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Ginger, Cinnamon, Angostura Bitters
SPICED OLD FASHIONED
Macallan 12, Christmas Spices, Sugar, Angostura Bitters
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Haku Vodka, Vanilla Cream, Lime, Lemon, Sugar, Acquafaba, Soda, Strawberries
GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST
Roku, Yuzushu, Dry Curacao, Lemon, Apricot
HIGHLAND HOT TODDY
Highland Park 12, Honey, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon, Hot Water