Edinburgh’s Cold Town House partners with Aperol to transform iconic rooftop bar with castle views

One of Edinburgh’s most popular rooftop bars is getting an orange makeover to its castle view terrace this summer.

Cold Town House in the Grassmarket has teamed up with Italy’s iconic orange bittersweet aperitif, Aperol, to add some spritz to its city centre location from May until September.

Aperol Spritz, now the #3 cocktail in the UK, is famed for its bright orange colour and rich, complex taste deriving from the infusion of a blend of high-quality herbs and roots.

The Mediterranean-inspired outdoor experience, created especially with the capital’s summer social scene in mind, is now offering people the chance to enjoy the perfect Aperol Spritz whilst also admiring some of the best views of Edinburgh Castle.

Aperol is the #3 most popular cocktail in the UK

The new rooftop and street level pop-up bars at Cold Town House have been given a vibrant Aperol-orange makeover, complete with soft and sumptuous outdoor furnishings, a giant disco ball-style chandelier, art installations and atmospheric lighting.

Guests can also enjoy a new Aperitivo Hour menu to pair perfectly with their Aperol Spritz. From Sunday to Thursday, grab three small plates for just £20, including buffalo mozzarella with marinated rainbow tomatoes, basil pesto and garlic bruschetta; Cajun corn ribs, pork belly bites and haggis bon bons.

The famous Cold Town House stone-baked Neapolitan pizza menu is also available. All pizzas at Cold Town House are hand stretched and baked in their artisan built, woodfired oven from Naples. Their pizza base is made with their very own Cold Town Beer and a bespoke organic multicereal, rye and spelt hybrid flour.

Nikk Stevens, General Manager at Cold Town House, said: “We’re really excited to be working with our friends at Aperol to launch our new rooftop and street level pop-up bar experience in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket this summer.

Cold Town House’s rooftop bar has been given a vibrant Aperol-orange makeover

“It’s a great addition to this season’s alfresco social scene and the ultimate city-centre location to enjoy outdoor gatherings with friends and family.

“As well as getting the chance to enjoy Aperol Spritz in the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, our special combination of light-catching perspex and metallics have created an immersive, memorable and Instagrammable experience for everyone.”

The new Aperol Spritz bar is now open seven days a week from 11.30am until late on the rooftop and street level at Cold Town House, 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU.