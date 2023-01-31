Read on, vino lovers! Edinburgh’s award-winning Divino Enoteca are set to host to dedicated regional wine tasting nights two Sundays of each month, giving guests unique access to some of the best Italian bottles.

With a new region featured every month, guests can enjoy a welcoming aperitivo, five fabulous wines to taste, and some matching nibbles for just £25.

Divino, located at 5 Merchant Street in the Old Town, is known for serving the finest Italian cuisine and wine. Boasting an impressive assortment of world wines and once voted ‘best wine list’, the restaurant is the perfect spot for dining and get togethers allowing you to sample, appreciate and indulge in some of the finest wines in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s award-winning restaurant and wine bar Divino Enoteca will play host to dedicated regional wine tasting nights two Sundays of each month. Images: Divino Enoteca

The wine tasting series will begin starting in the heart of fine Italian wine, Piedmont, on the 19 and 26 of February at 5pm.

In-house wine experts James and Davide will guide guests through this historic region, exploring what makes its wines so special, including the king and queen of Italian reds; Barolo and Barbaresco.

Welcoming you to the wonderful world of wine, Divino will showcase the regions most loved wines moving from Piedmont in February to Sardinia in April, and even encompassing a garden party on the restaurant’s newly renovated patio in June, showcasing some summer favourites.

These nights will gives wine-lovers an opportunity to compare and discover new favourites this year that will see them the way into the winter months.

Divino’s wine tasting schedule includes:

February 19 and 26 at 5pm - Piedmont Wines, £25

March 12 and 26, 5pm - Dessert Wines, £25

April 16 and 30, 5pm – Sardinian Wines, £25

May 14 and 28, 5pm -Biodynamic / Natural Wines, £25

June 11 and 25, 5pm -Divino Garden Party! Summer Wines in the Courtyard, £25

July 9 and 23, 5pm- Producer Showcase, £25

September 10 and 24, 5pm - Super Tuscans, £50

October 8 and 22, 5pm - Producer Showcase, £25

November 19 and 26, 5pm - Amazing Abruzzo, £25

For each event, the wine tasting will take place from 5pm. Guests will also be able to book to dine a la carte throughout the evenings.