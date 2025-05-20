A young Irish woman who has lived in Edinburgh for five years, with years of experience of working in the hospitality sector, has began her first solo business venture.

Anna McShane, 23, opened Dublin St Social on Dublin Street in the New Town street last Friday, May 16, following a soft opening attended by around 100 people the previous night, with the new bar and bistro doing a roaring trade in its first weekend.

The Dublin St Social has been popular since opening last week in Edinburgh's New Town. | Dublin St Social

The new venue serves food 12pm-9pm, Wednesday to Thursdays, and Fridays to Saturdays, 10am-4pm for brunch and 12-9pm for small plates, with the bar opened until 1am every night, except Sundays when it closes at 5pm. Dublin St Social is also opened from 12pm until 1am on Tuesdays, serving drinks only.

Dublin St Social also includes a separate venue, Ollie’s a private events space for up to 120 people, complete with it’s own bar.

Anna has been delighted with the response to her first venture already, having previously worked in hospitality in her native Derry and in Edinburgh for the past seven years.

The Dublin St Social bar and bistro on Dublin Street in Edinburgh's New Town. | National World

Revealing more about what the new business plans to offer customers going forward, she said: “I’m definitely happy to get started. We have been very busy since it opened. Every sitting was busy.

“We started from scratch when we came in here. We got a great head chef, who has come up with a great menu, adapted to suit the location. We’ve created a new look and a new offering for the local community to enjoy.

“This is my first venture as owner. I have been in hospitality for a long time and now I’m ready for the leap. We are hoping we are a very good addition to the neighbourhood and we have been very busy so far, with seven future events already booked at Ollie’s.

The signage for Dublin St Social bar and bistro and Ollie's private event space. | Dublin St Social

“The restaurant itself is well booked for this coming week ahead as well. We have had plenty of locals in already, and that’s what it is all about for us, offering a great service to the local community.

“We offer nice, well-priced small plates with wines to suit the food. It’s very good food at very good prices and the location is phenomenal, with outside seating for 14 people also.

“It’s a nice offering here, with a great range of beers too, not just wine. All the food is Scottish produce, we try to do as much as possible to support local businesses. We are very Scottish-orientated, apart from the wine of course.

“We have a nice partnership with Johnnie Walker coming also, with tasting events planned for Ollie’s, where we also plan to host monthly wine tastings with our suppliers.”

Inside Dublin St Social bar and bistro in Edinburgh's New Town. | Dublin St Social

The unit at 26B Dublin Street was previously home to the Little White Pig restaurant. For more information about Dublin St Social, check out the new bar and bistro’s website.