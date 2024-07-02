Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Edinburgh Hospitality Collection has unveiled a sophisticated new restaurant housed within The Scott Hotel as the city’s newest dining destination.

Bonnar’s, which takes its name from Thomas Bonnar, a distinguished Scottish interior designer and architect, invites diners to step back in time amongst 18th-century baronial architecture while enjoying the stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook The Scott's tranquil gardens.

Thomas Bonnar’s legacy is preserved in the restaurant's opulent rococo room, complete with original ceiling fresco – a hallmark of his famous craftsmanship.

Inside Bonnar's at The Scott Hotel, situated in Edinburgh's Southside. | Submitted

Launching today, Tuesday, July 2, the new restaurant has an experienced team led by executive chef, Ed Fortune, who has earned a collection of prestigious accolades including five AA Rosettes. The restaurant’s cuisine is inspired by the very best of Scottish produce. With both an à la carte and a 5-course tasting menu, dishes include Venison Tartare with Smoked Egg Yolk and Salami Spice, Barley Risotto with Peas and Douglas Fir, and Chocolate, Blackberry Sorbet and Buckwheat.

As well as sourcing produce locally, Bonnar’s also incorporates hand-foraged ingredients from The Scott’s very own estate, including estate-produced honey, herbs and flowers.

Customers can enjoy stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook The Scott's tranquil gardens. | Submitted

Gavin MacLennan, group general manager at The University of Edinburgh Hospitality Collection said:“We are thrilled to unveil Bonnar's, our exciting new restaurant at The Scott Hotel. This addition elevates the guest experience by offering Scottish flavours with an elegant twist.

“With a passion for fresh, local ingredients within a spectacular setting, Bonnar's will not only be open for our guests, but will also be a vibrant addition to Edinburgh's Southside dining scene and local community.”

One of the dishes on offer at Bonnar's. | Submitted