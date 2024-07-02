Edinburgh's newest restaurant: First look inside Bonnar's at The Scott Hotel which opens today
Bonnar’s, which takes its name from Thomas Bonnar, a distinguished Scottish interior designer and architect, invites diners to step back in time amongst 18th-century baronial architecture while enjoying the stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook The Scott's tranquil gardens.
Thomas Bonnar’s legacy is preserved in the restaurant's opulent rococo room, complete with original ceiling fresco – a hallmark of his famous craftsmanship.
Launching today, Tuesday, July 2, the new restaurant has an experienced team led by executive chef, Ed Fortune, who has earned a collection of prestigious accolades including five AA Rosettes. The restaurant’s cuisine is inspired by the very best of Scottish produce. With both an à la carte and a 5-course tasting menu, dishes include Venison Tartare with Smoked Egg Yolk and Salami Spice, Barley Risotto with Peas and Douglas Fir, and Chocolate, Blackberry Sorbet and Buckwheat.
As well as sourcing produce locally, Bonnar’s also incorporates hand-foraged ingredients from The Scott’s very own estate, including estate-produced honey, herbs and flowers.
Gavin MacLennan, group general manager at The University of Edinburgh Hospitality Collection said:“We are thrilled to unveil Bonnar's, our exciting new restaurant at The Scott Hotel. This addition elevates the guest experience by offering Scottish flavours with an elegant twist.
“With a passion for fresh, local ingredients within a spectacular setting, Bonnar's will not only be open for our guests, but will also be a vibrant addition to Edinburgh's Southside dining scene and local community.”
Tables at Bonnar’s, which has 28 covers, are available to book here for Tuesday to Saturday each week. Bonnar’s is open at 6:30pm, with last orders at 8:30pm. Children of all ages are welcome. No dress code is required. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
