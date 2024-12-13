Edinburgh's newest restaurant Landy's serves the perfect chippy tea with a touch of class
Accompanied by my chippy-mad son, we visited the new restaurant on the corner with the Royal Mile, at the former Byron hamburger restaurant, which has now been completely renovated to a high standard, where we enjoyed a delicious three-course meal.
After a soft opening last weekend, Landy’s was officially opened on Monday by Edinburgh-based Vittoria Group, run by the Crolla family, which has been serving tasty chippys in the Capital since 1970, and is also behind popular Victoria Street restaurant Berties.
Landy’s reinvents some traditional British chip shop dishes and celebrates specialities along with contemporary twists on the chip shop experience, and boasts several light options, all under £10.
Inspired by memories of the class British seaside holiday, Landy's serves up the perfect mix of salt and sass - from perfectly battered fish and chips to classic chip shop specials with a unique twist on Edinburgh’s famous chippy sauce.
My son and I loved our first taste of Landy’s, which also offers takeaway chippys for those in a hurry.
Watch the video above to see how we got on at Edinburgh’s newest restaurant.
