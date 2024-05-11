Scottish restaurant group RUSK & RUSK officially opened The Spanish Butcher at 58A North Castle Street yesterday, Friday, May 10, offering a new 90-cover addition to Edinburgh’s dining scene.
Promising vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours, showcasing some of the “finest dry aged beef in the world” across an à la carte menu, “married with the very best homegrown produce” from Scotland’s larder, The Spanish Butcher has created 45 positions of employment, with staff keen to welcome diners.
Famed for its distinctive Galicia meets Brooklyn proposition, The Spanish Butcher opened yesterday with already massive interest, including over 2,000 advance bookings.
Check our our photo gallery to take a step inside Edinburgh’s newest restaurant.
1. Warm welcome
The Spanish Butcher opens yesterday with massive interest, including over 2,000 advance bookings. And the new restaurant at at 58A North Castle Street has created 45 new jobs, with staff keen to welcome diners. Photo: Reuben Paris
2. Exterior
The new restaurant promises "vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours", showcasing some of the finest dry aged beef in the world across an à la carte menu, "married with the very best homegrown produce" from Scotland’s larder, Photo: Reuben Paris
3. Appeal
Like its sister restaurant in Glasgow which was crowned one of the best new restaurants by CNN, The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh "embodies the placemaking appeal of New York’s most vibrant neighbourhood dining scene", according to the restaurant's bosses. Photo: Reuben Paris
4. Inside
An aesthetic featuring mid-century design mainstays, complemented with quintessentially modern touch points, brings indisputable style to the storied history of North Castle Street. Photo: Reuben Paris
