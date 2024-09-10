An Edinburgh restaurant has launched Scotland’s first mango lassi pale ale to “perfectly complement” its pakoras and curries.

The Pakora Bar at Holyrood Road is now offering customers this interesting drink to wash down some of the spicy Asian dishes it provides.

The family-run business has introduced the drink ‘Chakk De Phatte’, a Punjabi phrase like ‘cheers’ and ‘Slainte’.

Scotland’s first Mango Lassi Pale Ale is described as the new go-to beer which “perfectly complements pakoras and curries”. It’s a sweet, fruity ale packed with fresh mangoes, malty sweetness, and a velvety mouthfeel.

The idea for Chakk De Phatte originated with John Singh, the father of the family which runs The Pakora Bar. Over the years, his sons have worked to refine the recipe, ensuring it is the perfect accompaniment to The Pakora Bar's dishes.

Mark Singh, co-owner of the Edinburgh restaurant, along with his dad John, mum Rajinder and brothers Paul and Brian, shared his excitement at this new drink.

He said: "We believe that some of the best moments in life are around the dinner table and sharing experiences with friends and family, which is why we’ve perfected the Chakk De Phatte recipe to match up the flavours with your favourite Indian dishes.

“This is a game-changer in the food and drink industry, and initial reaction from our customers has been phenomenal."

Chakk De Phatte, which has already been shortlisted for The Scottish Beer Awards ahead of its official release, will be officially launched on September 19, with the ale available on tap and in cans in The Pakora Bar, and exclusively selected restaurants across Scotland.