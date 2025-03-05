Edinburgh's Royal Mile to get new cafe with outdoor seating after plans approved

A retail unit on the Royal Mile is to get a new cafe with outdoor seating in the courtyard at the back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approved planning application for The Heritage of Scotland/ Old Time Photos retail unit at 453-455 Lawnmarket will sub-divide the existing retail unit, to form a cafe with a small external area at the rear, serving teas, coffees, soft drinks, cakes and pastries.

The change of use and alterations application, submitted in October by the property owner Mr Welat Barakat, was approved by the council’s planning department on February 25. This appears to be the fifth such application made by the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe has space for 14 diners inside and 12 outside, according to the planning documents submitted to the council.

The council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposed works, specifically the internal alterations and courtyard furniture, will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will therefore not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.

“There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heritage of Scotland Lawnmarket/ Old Time Photos retail unit at 453-455 Lawnmarket, Old Town, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The existing shop has a substantial floor area with considerable storage much of which is currently empty. The surfeit of available space has provided the opportunity for the proposed café with a small outdoor area.

“The plans accompanying this application illustrate clearly how the new proposal will marry with the existing retail use and how the proposed external area, can be introduced with no impact on the existing character of the area.

“The creation of the new café will be sympathetically approached with a view to taking the interior back to the original, exposing original stonework and forming an authentic and pleasing space for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed change to this existing property will introduce a new feature into Makars Court which will offer a further attraction to tourists and residents alike who enjoy this appealing Court.

“The fact that many architectural/historic tours of the old town start or/end in this Court, speaks volumes for this space and the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and foodstuffs while absorbing the heritage will contribute to the enjoyment of the space.”

The cafe’s opening hours will be from 8.30am-8pm.

The plans were approved despite four objections from local heritage groups and one objection from a local resident. The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland said: “We have concerns regarding the insufficient detail provided in the application. To adequately address the significance of this B-listed property and its historic location, the application should be revised to include more comprehensive information.”

The Lord Cockburn Association added: “We have no objection to the change of use. However, the proposed outside seating area will infringe public space and will be a potential source of noise and disturbance for nearby residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, Edinburgh World Heritage said: “We urge the council to assess this proposal for outdoor seating in the wider context of plans for Makar's Court and ensure that the atmosphere of the area won't change.”

The Old Town Association said: “The outdoor seating will be the cause of disturbance to the residents of the flats overlooking Wardrop's Court/ Makars' Court, disturbance from noise, cooking smells and tobacco smoke.

“Even if the permission for outside seating was not given, people would stand at the doorway to smoke and talk, still creating disturbance. This café would cause loss of amenity to the local residents and so the Old Town Association objects.”

While, one local resident claimed that the retail unit has been running a cafe at the Royal Mile site since August. Dr Laura Mahady added: “This application form states that the work has already been started because the client was "unaware consent was required". This is an extremely dubious statement given that four previous planning applications have been made.”