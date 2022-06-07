The award ceremony at Brewhemia on Market Street saw 58 restaurants challenge for a range of coveted titles up for grabs, crowning 15 Edinburgh establishments for their achievements in a variety of categories including Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Family Friendly venue.

Eleanore, on Albert Place in Leith, who have wowed visitors with their fine dining since they opened last December, picked up top honours with Restaurant of The Year and Bruntsfield’s Italian restaurant, Tempo Perso, claimed the prize for Best Family Friendly restaurant.

City centre restaurant, Café St Honore, which fuses Scottish produce with French style cooking, collected the Sustainability Award, beating three other top Edinburgh restaurants in the category.

Eleanore chefs, Moray and Hamish

Winning Best Newcomer was Constitution Street’s Bundits of Leith, and south side restaurant, No1 The Grange, was awarded the prize for Best Gastro Pub and Brewery, beating The Roseleaf, The Black Fox and The Lioness of Leith for the title.

The sought after award for Best Fine Dining went to Aizle on Charlotte Square, triumphing over three other prestigious restaurants, The Little Chatroom, Noto and Number One at the Balmoral Hotel.

The title for Best Seafood in Edinburgh was awarded to Leftfield in Brunsfield who emerged victorious over some famed Edinburgh restaurants, including the Ship on the Shore and The Fishmarket.

The prize for Best World Food went to Macau Kitchen in St Leonards for its Macanese and Portuguese cuisine and claiming the title for Best Takeaway Offering was Ferry Road’s, Sabzi for its fine selection of Indian food.

Alby’s, of Portland Place, won the judge’s vote for the Best Speciality award and Rose Street Garden beat their four other challengers to claim the Best Use of Outdoor Space Award, a new category this year.

Wedgewood The Restaurant, on the Royal Mile was awarded first place for Best Customer Service and Morningside venue, the Salt Café, known for its modern British dishes picked up the award for Best Café/Deli.

Individual recognition was given to Stuart Ralston who was awarded the title of Best Chef and Sommelier of the Year was claimed up by Damien Trinckquel of the Balmoral Hotel.

The ceremony comes after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw many businesses in the hospitality sector struggle.

The event, which is sponsored by The Edinburgh Evening News, aims to celebrate and recognise the flourishing dining scene around the capital, recognising excellence in the hospitality industry.

Euan McGrory, Editor of the Edinburgh Evening News, said: "One of the great pleasures of living in Edinburgh is the fantastic food and drink on offer at a mind-boggling variety of top class venues.

“From street food to fine dining, there is always something new, interesting and delicious waiting to be discovered.

"This doesn't happen by accident of course. A phenomenal amount of knowledge, creativity and sheer hard work goes into making the city's restaurant scene one of its true treasures.