Just over a year after staving off liquidation, iconic Glasgow bakery Mortons Rolls are looking along the M8 to Edinburgh as they look towards the future.

“We’re only really as far as Hermiston Gait, there’s a big city past that. So we will look to expand our geography if you like,” owner John McIlvogue said.

“There’s a great business there, if we can squeeze a wee bit further down, then who knows but for us now it’s about organic growth but if we can get to that point then we’re in a good place.”

From its humble beginnings in the Anniesland kitchen of founder Robert Morton and first factory in Temple alongside Jim Clarke to its current premises in Drumchapel, the story of Mortons Rolls rise was as spectacular as the crispy rolls that they have become famous for.

“Tunnocks, Irn-Bru, Mortons Rolls - those are really the only three branded Scottish food items,” said John.

Mortons Rolls faced bankruptcy in March 2023, but the company has bounced back | Supplied

However in 2023, Mortons Rolls found itself on the verge of bankruptcy. Around half of the workforce was made redundant before the takeover saved the jobs - with claims that a seven figure sum was put into the business to save jobs and stave off liquidation.

It has been 16 months since he headed up a group that took over at Mortons Rolls - staving off the closure of a brand that will have dominated Scotland’s breakfasts for some 60 years next year. With new owners on board, led by John McIlvogue, there was introspection as to where the issues lay.

“There were a couple of owners in that time, and they were heavily reliant on the supermarkets and the product range was huge,” John said. “It’s very difficult to produce things for supermarkets unless you’re automated.”

With that lesson learnt, he added that the business has gone back to basics.

”It’s about going back to basics,” he said. “We’re a nation of shopkeepers and there’s still lots of independent shops out there.

“For us, we don’t want to be dictated to by a big multiple or supermarket chain and the way we felt was if you are delivering to these big four supermarkets, who are you working for? Are you working for yourself or are you working for them?”

That spells the end of the days of finding Mortons Rolls on the shelves in supermarkets and the business is now focusing on smaller convenience stores - a return to the way they made their name in the first place. What has not changed during the entire process is how the rolls themselves are made, and it is not an area where owners intend to cut corners.

John said: “The thing about our rolls which probably sets us apart from everyone else is our rolls are handmade from start to finish.

“That extra care and attention that goes into making that roll comes out in the finished product, we don’t cut costs, we don’t try to save by putting it through a machine. It’s done by hand and that gives you that unique product. You won’t find any Mortons Rolls, especially the crispy rolls, that are ever the same because they’re handmade.”

There is not a total aversion to technology, with Mortons having developed a “roll tracker” for their website showing which roll shops stock their crispy rolls. However, such is the demand for the products, often these places are already prominently advertising that they stock the crispy roll.

As Mortons looks towards the next 60 years, it’s all about growing naturally according to McIlvogue: “If we squeeze into Edinburgh, if we can squeeze a wee bit further down then who knows. But for now it’s about organic growth and if we can get there then we’ll be in a good place.”