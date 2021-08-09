Fhior Garden Cafe will close for good this month

In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday 8 August, owner of Fhior, Scott Smith, wrote that the team were 'absolutely gutted' to close the Fhior Garden Cafe.

While the cafe has had support, built an identity and reputation, Scott writes that this has all 'come too late to recover from the last year.'

He continues: "We are devastated, more so we are heartbroken for our team there. They are the ones who have continually adapted to the changing conditions and they have done it with energy and positivity.

"What they have moulded that space to become is something we are very proud of, and we are so grateful to them."

The post continues to thank Secret Herb Garden owners Hamish and Liberty and to explain that new operators are in place to take on the space and the team there.

Scott and Laura Smith took on the cafe in February 2020, and finally saw their plans for the Secret Herb Garden cafe come to light in July, after having to put everything on hold due to coronavirus.

The group met a couple of years ago, when Hamish was one of the suppliers for Scott’s former restaurant, Norn (“edible flowers were big for them,” said Hamish), and, later on, at the garden’s regular summer sell out Full Moon Suppers, which involve guest chefs cooking for diners in the greenhouse.

The Fhior Garden Cafe will close on 30 August.