Edinburgh singer Emma Aika hanging out in the new Roku Gin Japanese Cherry Blossom garden at Tigerlily

First look at Tigerlily's new Roku Gin Japanese Garden and its cocktails

They’ll be serving cocktails under the cherry blossom

By Gaby Soutar
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:45 pm

It’ll be a few weeks before the cherry blossoms in Edinburgh's Meadows bloom, but until then we can hang out at the new Roku Gin Japanese Garden at Tigerlily. It’s open from now until mid June and will be serving a limited menu of drinks based on the Japanese craft gin, Roku. As well as the tipples, which were created by bar development manager, Joey Medrington, there will be a themed afternoon tea, events including a cherry blossom wreath-making workshop with local florists, Wild, as well as a cocktail masterclass.

125 George Street, www.tigerlilyedinburgh.co.uk

1. STTS-09-03-22-cher boo-SCOTupload

There's a giant swag of cherry blossoms above the entrance to Tigerlily. Selfie opportunity number one.

Photo: Contributed

2. Tigerlily's Sakura Blossom Spritz

The Sakura Blossom Spritz contains Roku Gin with cherry blossom, ume plum, yuzu and white tea soda topped with pink candy floss. Try not to get any up your nose.

Photo: Greg Macvean

3. Momo Flower Cosmopolitan

It's a take on a cosmopolitan but with Haku Vodka, white peach, passionflower, cranberry and lemon oil

Photo: Greg Macvean

4. The Fuji Moutain Swizzle

This looks refreshing, with a sinus-clearing combination of Roku Gin with Asian pear, yuzu, sake and wild mint

Photo: Greg Macvean

EdinburghGeorge Street
