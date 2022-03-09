First look at Tigerlily's new Roku Gin Japanese Garden and its cocktails

It’ll be a few weeks before the cherry blossoms in Edinburgh's Meadows bloom, but until then we can hang out at the new Roku Gin Japanese Garden at Tigerlily. It’s open from now until mid June and will be serving a limited menu of drinks based on the Japanese craft gin, Roku. As well as the tipples, which were created by bar development manager, Joey Medrington, there will be a themed afternoon tea, events including a cherry blossom wreath-making workshop with local florists, Wild, as well as a cocktail masterclass.