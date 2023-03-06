News you can trust since 1873
First look: East Lothian seaside eaterie Herrinbone reopens after stunning makeover – in pictures

Herringbone is now proudly part of award-winning company Buzzworks

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
8 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:28pm

A hugely-popular seaside eaterie in East Lothian has reopened its doors after undergoing a stunning makeover.

Herringbone, in North Berwick, closed in January for several weeks of renovation work, with a much-anticipated renovation modernising the venue.

Designed by Buzzworks’ in-house design team, Herringbone has been lovingly restored with a new central wine bar acting as a focal point in the venue, with luxurious natural furnishings in a casual coastal style and beautiful botanical plants throughout.

The reimagined venue also includes a stunning new wall mural by Glasgow’s famous artpistol Gallery, an eclectic mix of upcycled furniture, and an infusion of colour through wallpaper and new handmade clay tiling.

However, one of the biggest transformations is the venue’s new, state-of-the-art kitchen which has allowed the talented chef team to add an array of delectable additions to its already impressive menu.

Fans of Herringbone can visit theherringbone.co.uk to keep up to date with all the latest news from the venue.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at the venue.

1. Doors open

Herringbone, operated by leading Scottish hospitality group, Buzzworks Holdings, closed in January for several weeks of renovation work. It has now reopened.

2. Dining area

Dining area within the newly refurbished Herringbone in North Berwick.

3. Dining options

Sure to impress even the most discerning of diners, dishes include roasted monkfish wrapped in parma ham and a plant-based option of spiced celeriac steak with cannelloni beans and spinach, as well some true Herringbone classics such as the seared flat iron steak slices with rocket, parmesan and fries or the sesame crusted Bass Rock salmon burger with wasabi mayo, crispy nori and fries.

The high bench area within the newly refurbished Herringbone in North Berwick.

