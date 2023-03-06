Herringbone is now proudly part of award-winning company Buzzworks

A hugely-popular seaside eaterie in East Lothian has reopened its doors after undergoing a stunning makeover.

Herringbone, in North Berwick, closed in January for several weeks of renovation work, with a much-anticipated renovation modernising the venue.

Designed by Buzzworks’ in-house design team, Herringbone has been lovingly restored with a new central wine bar acting as a focal point in the venue, with luxurious natural furnishings in a casual coastal style and beautiful botanical plants throughout.

The reimagined venue also includes a stunning new wall mural by Glasgow’s famous artpistol Gallery, an eclectic mix of upcycled furniture, and an infusion of colour through wallpaper and new handmade clay tiling.

However, one of the biggest transformations is the venue’s new, state-of-the-art kitchen which has allowed the talented chef team to add an array of delectable additions to its already impressive menu.

Fans of Herringbone can visit theherringbone.co.uk to keep up to date with all the latest news from the venue.

