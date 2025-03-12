Located in the heart of the city at 131-133 Princes Street, this marks the brand’s first restaurant in Edinburgh, and the seventh restaurant in Scotland, bringing its much-loved chicken sandwich and signature New Orleans hospitality to even more Scottish fans.

The former Halifax bank branch has been transformed into a bright and welcoming restaurant decked in Popeyes trademark colour of orange, with interesting motifs and murals on the walls celebrating chicken and the fast food restaurant chain’s birthplace of New Orleans, where the first branch was opened in 1972.

Just like other major fast food restaurants, you are immediately greeted by the ordering screens, where you place your order before collecting from the pick-up hatch and finding your seat or taking out.

Check out our video above and photo gallery below to see inside this exciting new addition to Edinburgh city centre’s eating experiences ahead of Friday’s official opening.

Each piece of Popeyes chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, then hand-breaded and battered for that ‘shatter crunch,’ and complemented by sides like its southern biscuits and cajun gravy. Plus, the all-new saucin’ range is dripping with flavour featuring three New Orleans-inspired sauces, cheesy garlic parm, bold BBQ and spicy buffalo.

Edinburgh’s first Popeyes restaurant opens on Friday, March 14, at 11am, with free chicken sandwiches for the first 100 customers in the queue, and free chicken sandwiches for an entire year for the first three people in the queue.

