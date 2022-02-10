The new whisky will be released this month.

The first Single Malt to be produced in Edinburgh for almost 100 years, Chain Pier Single Malt will be the first release from the Granton-based site, which was set up by Halewood Artisanal Spirits as an experimental pilot distillery whilst the larger Bonnington distillery for Crabbie Whisky was still under construction.

Matured in heavily charred virgin oak casks and bottled at 57%, the Chain Pier Single Malt is light and fruity on the nose with hints of berries, forest fruits and green apples, boasting rich caramel and sweet malt and ginger spice on the palate, rounded off with a long, sweet and spicy finish.

James Stocker, Marketing Director at Halewood Artisanal Spirits comments; “The Chain Pier distillery was operational for just a year (between 2018 and 2019), yet it gave our team a great opportunity to continue John Crabbie’s legacy of innovation – handcrafting unique distillations and trialling everything from malt types to custom casks.

“The launch of the Chain Pier Single Malt is an incredibly exciting step in the John Crabbie & Co journey, as the Malt Whisky that we have crafted from start to finish at a site of our own.

"The quality of the liquid is really testament our distilling team and Master Blender Dr Kirstie McCallum, and a great preview of what’s to come from the Crabbie whisky brand”.

Over the year that the Chain Pier Distillery was operational, there was a yield of just 39 casks, making this release one of the scarcest launches to date.

It has all been distilled on site using a 500 litre copper pot still, and is available to order from specialist whisky shops such as Master of Malt and The Drop Store with an RRP of £65.