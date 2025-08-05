Food spots to try before the Oasis gig that aren’t ‘Half the World Away’

Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh – near the Princes Street tram stop

Known for its iconic music memorabilia and classic American cuisine, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is marking the return of one of the UK’s biggest bands with a special pre-concert brunch offering.

To celebrate the long-anticipated Oasis reunion, guests can book in for the Champagne Supernova Breakfast: a themed experience perfect for pre-gig plans. Enjoy your choice of any main from the breakfast menu (options include pancakes, avocado toast, the full Scottish and other morning favourites) served with a glass of Champagne as you enjoy the greatest hits from Oasis. The full bar menu will also be available on the day.

Vittoria on the Walk – near the McDonald Road Tram stop

Over in Leith, Vittoria on the Walk is the perfect pre-gig pit stop before heading to see Oasis. A firm favourite in among locals, this lively Italian restaurant is known for its warm hospitality, generous plates of pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and relaxed, welcoming vibe.

Whether you're meeting friends for a bite or fuelling up before the show, it’s an ideal stop-off along the route – offering great food, quick service and a buzzing atmosphere to get you in the mood for the main event.

Brunswick Book Club – near the McDonald Road Tram Stop

Just a short stroll from the tram stop at McDonald Road, Brunswick Book Club is the kind of laid-back spot Oasis fans will love. With a big outdoor terrace, it’s the ideal spot for meeting up before the gig if the weather is nice. Inside, the vibe is cosy and unpretentious, with the menu serving up proper comfort food alongside craft beers and fun cocktails. Whether you're grabbing a pint, a bite or just soaking up the buzz, it's a solid choice for anyone making a night of it.

Dulse – near the West End Tram Stop

For those marking a special occasion or looking to elevate their pre-concert plans, the sleek seafood spot, Dulse set in the West End offers a more refined take on the night out. From chef Dean Banks, this elegant yet welcoming seafood restaurant is known for its focus on fresh, Scottish ingredients and beautifully balanced flavours.

Situated just a short stroll from the West End tram stop, fans can enjoy exceptional seafood and drinks before hopping on the tram to Murrayfield, making it the ideal spot for pre-concert plans.

1 . Contributed Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is hosting a 'Champagne Supernova Breakfast' event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales