Forever Edinburgh launches Edinburgh’s ultimate menu, celebrating the city’s cafe culture

Participating bakery Mimi's Bakehouse

Forever Edinburgh is partnering with the city's independent bakeries and cafes to launch Edinburgh’s ultimate tasting menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collaborating with eight of the city’s top producers, Forever Edinburgh has created the Ultimate Edinburgh Menu—a unique foodie’s guide offering an alternative take on the traditional tourist map. Available for download via Forever Edinburgh’s website, this exclusive guide is perfect for visitors looking to savour the city’s finest bakes, brews, and bites.

The menu offers an authentic, insider-led perspective. Each participating business has not only shared its own offerings but has also recommended another must-visit spot in the city. The result is a trail of unmissable cafes, bakeries, and coffee roasters, curated by those who know Edinburgh’s food scene best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating the capital’s blooming cafe culture, the second instalment in the Meet Edinburgh’s Makers series, ‘Bakers and Baristas’, focuses on the city's talented bakers, baristas, and independent café owners. It will shine a spotlight on the craftspeople and artisans that have helped shape Edinburgh into one of the UK’s top destinations for food and drink experiences.

Patina Bakery features in Forever Edinburgh's new menu celebrating the citie's bakers and baristas

Cllr Jane Meagher, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council said: “Edinburgh’s cafe culture is a vibrant part of the city’s charm, from artisan bakeries to speciality coffee houses. The Meet Edinburgh’s Makers initiative allows us to champion the talent behind these fantastic businesses and inspire visitors to explore Edinburgh’s thriving cafe scene. The Ultimate Edinburgh Menu is a brilliant resource for anyone looking to discover the city’s best-kept foodie secrets.”

Featured in the menu are local favourites Dune Bakery, Twelve Triangles, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Patina, The Bearded Baker, Little Fitzroy, The Kilted Doughnut and The Milkman.

Lewis Gill, owner of Dune Bakery, said: “Meet Edinburgh’s Makers is a fantastic initiative that celebrates the city’s creative spirit and provides a platform for Edinburgh’s unique independent businesses to showcase their craft. We’re proud to be involved in the ‘Bakers and Baristas’ campaign and to be able to highlight the incredible work our team and the city’s talented bakers and baristas create every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful to come together to celebrate the places that make Edinburgh so special and to recognise the passion and craftsmanship behind every bake and brew. We hope this campaign inspires visitors to explore Edinburgh’s food and drink scene, and we’re delighted to be featured alongside such an inspiring group of makers.”

’Bakers and Baristas’ is part of the Experience the Beauty campaign, an inbound leisure visitor campaign, which aims to build year-round demand for Edinburgh by showcasing the city’s unique, surprising and memorable experiences.

Cafe culture is a booming sector of Edinburgh’s hospitality industry and ‘Bakers and Baristas’ highlights the city’s diverse and flourishing food scene while supporting local independent businesses.

To learn more about Meet Edinburgh’s Makers – Bakers & Baristas and download the Ultimate Edinburgh Menu to embark on a delicious journey, visit https://edinburgh.org/meet-edinburghs-makers/bakers-and-baristas/