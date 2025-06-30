From brand-new burgers to berry refreshers: New summer menus launch at Fort Kinnaird

From family-favourites to trending flavours, Fort Kinnaird’s popular restaurants and cafes have launched a range of limited-edition menu items for shoppers to enjoy during the warmer days and lighter evenings.

With new summer burger combinations and refreshing on-trend drinks, the line-up offers something to suit every taste.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “The summer months are the perfect time to catch up with friends and family, and here at Fort Kinnaird we have plenty of great spots to eat and drink whatever the occasion – whether celebrating something special, enjoying the sunshine over lunch, or just grabbing a quick bite after hitting the shops.”

Get stuck into new menu icons at Nando’s

The ever-popular Nando’s has welcomed a range of fresh options just in time for summer, including The Big Cheese, a brand-new burger combining the ultimate summer flavours of grilled halloumi, red pepper and pineapple salsa, sliced avocado and Churrasco PERinaise.

And there’s a selection of new sides to try too, such as the Summer Grains which are drizzled with a creamy yoghurt dressing and Charred Corn topped with a garlicky sauce, fresh spring onions, and PERi-Salt. All this can be washed down with a refreshing Tropical Quencher and enjoyed alfresco at the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

Create your own donburi bowl for the first time at Wagamama

Filled with vibrant flavours, freshness, and feel-good food, Wagamama’s summer menu includes the brand-new Donburi bowls which allow guests to customise their rice bowls and opt for lighter options like cauliflower rice which are perfect for the warmer weather.

There’s also a selection of cold and warm salads such as the Sweet Chilli Salad, a great choice for refuelling over lunchtime, and a range of new desserts and drinks like the Miso Caramel Banana Bread and spicy Saffron Picante.

Quench your thirst at Starbucks

The Starbucks summer menu is not to be missed, with a selection of brand-new options and returning favourites fit for the season. Highlights include the Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, inspired by the traditional Latin American beverage, and the return of the Summer-Berry Refresher, a blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavours shaken with ice.

Meanwhile, the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, shaped like a strawberry and coated in pink chocolate, adds a sweet treat to the lineup.

Visitors can make the most of the refreshing summer menu by catching up with friends over an iced beverage or taking a break from looking for the perfect holiday wardrobe and recharging with a coffee.