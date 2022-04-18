Fife based band, the Glastonberries, will play a two hour set at the Portobello Powerleague on Saturday night, and local community band, the Shunpike Social Club, will be playing a special Ukrainian themed gig on thepromenade on Sunday afternoon.

All proceeds and donations from will go to the Red Cross and to Edinburgh-based support network, Transport Ukraine Families (TUF), who help relocate Ukrainian families that have been forced to abandon their homes.

Plans for Saturday’s fundraiser came after event organisers Lisa Hardie and Vera Cvoro found the harrowing events in Ukraine “quite triggering” and felt compelled to organise an event that could make a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glastonberries will play a collection of cover songs and originals at Saturday's fundraiser.

Vera fled Sarajevo with her sister in 1992 in the advent of the Bosnian war and said she knows first hand how it feels to leave everything behind.

Ms Cvoro, who was 22 and studying medicine at the time said: “A friend asked me, ‘can you imagine leaving everything with one suitcase?’ I did not have to imagine, I know, hence my desire to do something and help these people.

“I know how it feels leaving home with nothing, that you’ve worked for all your life. The number of refugees was huge so we thought it would be nice to do something to help. I know it’s just a drop in the ocean but every little helps.”

She added: “It should be a really fun evening to raise awareness and raise money for Ukrainian refugees and hot food will be provided by Lisa and I.”

Charlie Chung, bassist and vocalist in The Glastonberries, said they are thrilled be a part of such an important cause.

He said: “We’re certainly looking forward to it and it means a lot. Most people would like to do something but it’s knowing just exactly what to do when you see the shocking events unfold in Ukraine.”

Shunpike Social Club guitarist, Nicol Craig, who also volunteers for TUF, said that seeing thousands of people stranded at train stations and aid centres was a stark realisation of how many families need help.

He said: “You understand the severity, you can see on their faces what they’ve come from.

“When you actually find and put them into a safe place it’s extremely rewarding. But it’s also bitter sweet because I shouldn’t need to be out there, but the situation is the way it is”, he said.

TUF has raised over £24,000 and relocated over 600 people, but rising fuel costs along with van hire, flights and accommodation for volunteer drivers mean money is being spent quickly.

The small team of eight who have driven over 22,000 miles to relocate families affected by the ongoing war are hoping to continue their work for the foreseeable future but they are in desperate need of further funds.

Tickets for Saturday night’s event at the Portobello Powerleague cost £25 and can be purchased from Lisa on 07806 794 202. The event runs from 19:30 – 23:30.

The Shunpike Social Club will be playing on the Porty promenade near the foot of John Street from 2pm this Sunday. The band will be dressed in Ukrainian attire and will be collecting donations.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.