George Street Slug and Lettuce reopens - with cocktail masterclasses and boozy brunch

The city centre venue now has a glamorous second bar, an interior of bright and bold botanical prints, neon hues, plush velvet fabrics and flashes of gold throughout.

There's striking birdcage booths decorated with cherry blossom - a seating spot that's sure to be popular on Instagram.

A dedicated cocktail masterclass station will offer customers the chance to immerse themselves in interactive cocktail-making classes.

The new birdcage seating.

On the cocktail menu, there's favourites such as Pornstar and Espresso Martinis to Brambles and the classic Mojito.

For those looking for a weekend of food and drink, the bar will also play host to a boozy brunch. Diners can expect a vibrant disco theme, with a soundtrack of either Lady Gaga, Beyonce or the Spice Girls.

Customers can choose from delicious dishes that include pornstar pancakes, eggs Florentine and American-style pancakes, paired with Prosecco, Mimosas, Aperol Spritz, Amstel, Bloody Marys or Virgin Marys.

Tim Young, general manager at Slug & Lettuce George Street, said: “We are so excited to show off our brand-new look to the people of Edinburgh.

"We have completely changed the structural layout and have even installed a second bar.

"Customers will love the results of the refurbishment; it’s got such a luxurious feel to it.

"Our events schedule is going to keep everyone busy; customers really will be stuck for choice on which fun night they want to attend. We can’t wait to welcome faces old and new from Wednesday.”