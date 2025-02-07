Get a local whisky dish named after you and win a free meal at local Edinburgh Restaurant

Calling all whisky and food lovers! Hot Toddy, on Jeffrey Street is launching a new dinner dish with whisky as the star ingredient.

Leave your lasting creative legacy

Feeling creative? Here’s your chance to showcase your culinary flair! Hot Toddy is hosting a whisky-inspired competition where you can design a dish and have it named after you. As a bonus, you’ll get to enjoy your delectable creation with your plus one for free!

Lucky winners have until the 31st to enter the competition. Think whisky risotto, whisky chocolate mousse, or even whisky cream prawns! The choice is yours—create the whisky-infused dish you’d love to eat!

Hot Toddy hosts daily whisky tastings in a cosy lounge downstairs

Hot Toddy’s owners Ben and Luca said that “Edinburgh has an array of brilliant local products, why not make one of our dishes by the locals, for the locals.”

A Scottish Restaurant Mad About Whisky

Hot Toddy is a Scottish restaurant serving seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Ben and Luca—both with backgrounds in whisky and guiding, want to share their passion for Scotland’s national drink with the locals of Edinburgh.

Hot Toddy hosts daily whisky tastings and offers a diverse selection of whisky-based drinks, including their iconic Hot Toddy, ensuring that even non-whisky drinkers can eventually learn to love Scotland’s beloved spirit.

Hot Toddy offers a diverse selection of whisky based drinks and a range of whisky flights

From healthy and hearty food in a charming garden-like restaurant to whisky tasting in the cosy lounge downstairs, Hot Toddy is a warm and inviting restaurant where you can enjoy Scotland’s finest ingredients.

For more information on the competition, please visit: hottoddy.co.uk/event/food-competition/