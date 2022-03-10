You don’t see mutton on menus too often.

If you’re a fan or would like to try this meat in one of Edinburgh’s best new restaurants, then book your ticket for the MacDuff x Heron tasting evening on April 5, from 6-9pm.

It’ll take place at the Leith restaurant, and the four-course menu, £90, will showcase butcher MacDuff’s seasonal and grass fed mutton, which is a sheep that’s over a year old. It’s been sourced from Fife’s organic certified Westerlogie Farm, also known as Fife Dexters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew MacDuff with farmer, Robert, at Fife Dexters

On the night, you’ll get to find out more about the meat’s provenance, and get to chat to the producers and farmers.

The Heron chefs, Tomas Gormley and Sam Yorke, have come up with an interesting menu, with none of the ubiquitous mint sauce on the side.

It’s been designed to be as seasonal and sustainable as possible. For starters, there's lamb and mutton tartare with pepper dulse and “norinade”, which is a take on tapenade. Next up is lamb and mutton sweetbreads with morels and white asparagus, and the final meat course is a mutton chop and loin with wild garlic, liver and Jersey Royals.

Pudding is simply described as chocolate and mint, and matched wines are included with each course.

Heron restaurant

This is the first 2022 event from butchers, MacDuff, who have a branch in Edinburgh’s Bonnie & Wild, and they hope to organise more of these happenings later in the year.

91a Henderson Street, Leith, Edinburgh tickets on www.eventbrite.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.