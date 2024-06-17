Gusto Italian Announces Comeback Tour Menu
Gusto Italian, the home of special occasions, will be bringing back their popular dishes of the past, between 19th June to 28th July.
Following a recent survey, where customers were asked about their favourite Gusto Italian meals, 500+ responses confirmed three stand out dishes. The most-ordered ‘comeback’ dish will be added to the AW24 A La Carte menu.
The winning starter, main and dessert were:
Creamy Garlic Mushrooms
Served in a white cream sauce, topped with crispy shallots and served with toasted Puglian bread
Flattened Rump Steak
Marinated in garlic & rosemary oil and chilli flakes, served with fresh rocket lettuce and parmesan
Nutella & Mascarpone Calzone
Served with vanilla gelato
Kat Schofield, Head of Marketing at Gusto Italian, said, “We’re really looking forward to bringing back a selection of our guest’s favourite dishes from the past. These have been standout with our loyal customers for years and we’re excited to see which ones wins a space on our next menu.”
The Comeback Tour Menu will be available across all 14 venues including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Alderley Edge, Cheadle Hulme, Didsbury, Heswall, Knutsford, and Cookridge.
Bookings for the Comeback Tour Menu can be made via https://gustorestaurants.uk.com/book/
