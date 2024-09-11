Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh kicks off the semester with a new bar menu just for students

With Freshers' Week in full swing, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh has introduced a brand-new Student Bar Menu, designed exclusively to welcome new and returning students looking to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. Available Tuesday through Thursday, students can enjoy a variety of mouth-watering bites and shareable plates, as well as a selection of ‘Student Sips’ cocktails for only £5.95.

As excitement builds for a new semester and university students once again fill the streets of the Scottish capital, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new Student Bar Menu, crafted exclusively for university students in the city. Available every Tuesday through Thursday, the menu is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the academic year and welcome students back in time for Fresher’s Week.

From September, students can enjoy a variety of mouth-watering bites and shareable plates, designed to satisfy every craving after a long day of lectures. With prices ranging from just £8.95 to £10.95, the menu features crowd-pleasers like crispy wings, loaded tater tots, jumbo pretzels, and Hard Rock Cafe’s legendary nachos.

To complement these delicious dishes, Hard Rock Cafe has also introduced a selection of Student Sips for only £5.95. Students can choose from a range of refreshing cocktails, including the frozen Bacardi strawberry daiquiri, the ‘All Nighter’ – a fruity punch with Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum and Triple Sec, or the ‘Gin Garden’ – a zesty mix of Beefeater gin, lime juice, and mint, topped with soda.

The new menu is available exclusively in the bar and heated terrace, creating a relaxed atmosphere perfect for unwinding with friends. With a valid student ID, students aged 18 and over can enjoy these offers and even make bookings using their UniLife card.

Adding to the excitement, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh is bringing back live music on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm, starting this September. There’s no better way to enjoy the new student menu than with the backdrop of great music from talented local artists.

Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh invites all university students to join in the fun, soak up the unique Hard Rock atmosphere, and make the most of this exclusive offer during the new semester.