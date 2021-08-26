Is your favourite included? Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Here are the 10 best places to get a burger in Edinburgh and the Lothians - according to our readers

Did you know it’s National Burger Day?

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:45 pm

Hamburger, double cheeseburger, bean burger or vegan burger – it doesn’t matter how you like it, the popularity of burgers shall never cease, especially on National Burger Day!

Edinburgh and it’s surrounding area is awash with its fair share of incredible restaurants which serve top notch burgers, but with such a range of options to chose from, we’ve decided to ask our readers where the best place is to scran a delicious burger – and this is what they said.

The following list is in no particular order.

1. Bubba Q

Bubba Q on Mary King's Close is a locally owned spot that serves up classic BBQ plates, burgers & hot dogs, plus draft brews & cocktails and our readers think it is one of the best places for a burger in Edinburgh.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Cambridge Bar

"It has to be the Cambridge Bar, best burgers I ever had" said one reader. If you want to find out for yourself, get yourself down to Young Street.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Man On Fire

Man on Fire in Portobello High Street comes highly recommended, with one reviewer claiming "its the best burger he has ever had."

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Down The Hatch

Our readers said "no where does them better" than Down The Hatch on 13 Antigua St.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3