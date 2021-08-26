Here are the 10 best places to get a burger in Edinburgh and the Lothians - according to our readers

Hamburger, double cheeseburger, bean burger or vegan burger – it doesn’t matter how you like it, the popularity of burgers shall never cease, especially on National Burger Day!

Edinburgh and it’s surrounding area is awash with its fair share of incredible restaurants which serve top notch burgers, but with such a range of options to chose from, we’ve decided to ask our readers where the best place is to scran a delicious burger – and this is what they said.