These are the best restaurants in Edinburgh, according to online reviews.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 25th October 2021, 8:45 am

Some of the best places to eat in all of Scotland can be found here in the Capital.

We’ve got more than our fair share of quality restaurants serving delicious scran – from pop art pizzerias to Michelin-starred fine dining.

These are the current top restaurants in Edinburgh, according to the latest reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Skyline Restaurant

Number one on TripAdvisor is the Skyline Restaurant At Tynecastle Park, with reviews boasting of "superb" and "outstanding" food and "stunning" views of the city. It has an impressive 5 stars from 236 reviews.

2. Salt Café

The "best breakfast I've had in over 60 years!" one reviewer raved about the Salt Café in Morningside Road. And he's not alone, many sing the praises of this modern British cafe, which serves seasonal dishes and specialises in a terrific brunch.

3. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is beloved for its delicious potato-based comfort food - from haggis, neeps, and tatties to Highland coo sausage and mash. "Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey!" said one review, "You have to go, the food gets better every time we visit."

4. One20 Wine Cafe

Family-run One20 wine bar in Dundas Street has been consistently described as a welcoming place with "impeccable" service and delicious food. They serve elegant dishes to go with their wine selection - from cheese platters to Aberdeen Angus lasagne - and a highly-praised brunch at the weekend.

