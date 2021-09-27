Any true dog parent knows that a day out isn’t really the same if you can’t take your canine companion with you.

Some cafes will tolerate dogs, others won’t let them in – and then there’s the Holy Grail of cafes that welcome dogs with open arms.

Here are seven of the best dog-friendly cafes in Edinburgh, so you never have to worry about what your pup is getting up to at home when you pop out for a coffee.

What’s more, many of these coffee shops even offer special treats for visiting dogs.

1. Tea & Sympathy Conveniently located around the corner from Harrison Park, a riverside green space perfect for a dog walk, Tea & Sympathy on Ashley Terrace offers an open jar of dog treats to go with whatever tasty food you choose for yourself. The cafe has proven so popular with the pups that the owners have now created two doggy walls of fame to recognise their loyal canine customers.

2. Bross Bagels With four locations across Edinburgh, in Portobello, Leith, Stockbridge, and Brunswick, no matter where you are when your dog needs a break, Bross Bagels has got you covered. While you munch on a bagel, your four-legged companion can cool off with some water and even a special dog-focused menu item, the karnautzel.

3. Burr & Co Found on 20 George Street, Burr & Co. is owned by neighbouring hotel, The George, which also welcomes dogs, so you can stay for longer than just coffee if you really want. The extensive menu includes sandwiches and baked goods, as well as a few treats for dogs of course.

4. Piecebox Doggy visitors to Piecebox on 2 Polwarth Crescent will often come away with their stomachs full, being offered a sausage and a bowl of water on entry. For their humans, enjoy a range of cooked and cold brunch food, with plenty of options designed to suit various dietary requirements, such as vegan and gluten-free.