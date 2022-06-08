It’s nearly time for the annual bun fight that is the Scottish Street Food Awards.
The public event takes place at Edinburgh’s The Pitt from Friday June 10 until Sunday June 12, 2022, and the winner will go on to the British Street Food Awards in September.
Then, if they make it to the next round, they’ll be at the European Street Food Awards, before wiping the floor with everyone at the American event.
“We love bringing the Scottish Street Food Awards to Edinburgh because The Pitt gets street food better than anyone we know. The comfy-ness, the togetherness, the informality. It’s always a highlight of the British Street Food Awards, and the lineup this year looks better than ever. As the thaw after Covid continues, we can’t wait to party like it’s 2019 again. Come hungry,” says British Street Food Awards founder, Richard Johnson.
Last year’s winner of the Scottish round was Antojitos Truck, who were chosen by a panel of judges. This time, those in control of the trophy include blogger and author, Ailidh Forlan, Matthew Sherry, head chef at Number One at The Balmoral, and comedian Jay Lafferty. They’ll be tasting the wares of 11 traders, below.
KOCHCHI
We recently sampled this Sri Lankan street food business’ food at Stockbridge’s Neighbourgood Market. Their signature curry is the kotthu - chopped up flatbread, seared veg and a choice of chicken, veg, cheese or cauliflower. Among other things, they also do loaded hot butter fries with prawns or calamari.
THE FALAFEL STOP
This business offers homemade falafel and hummus prepared to a secret family recipe.
The Little Chartroom’s prep chef, Danielle Sullivan, launched this food truck to showcase the doughnutty Canadian cakes she loved as a child. Varieties include vanilla, churro, banoffee and triple chocolate.
CHICKEN SKOOP
Owned by Liam Green, this place pops up all over the capital, and their speciality is buttermilk fried chicken in a freshly baked waffle cone, served to a hip-hop soundtrack. “Chicken and waffles were first popularised in the Thirties by jazz musicians in Harlem, New York, as a combination of breakfast and dinner because they left the bars as the sun was rising”, says Green.
OX & ANCHOR
This newly-launched Pittenweem-based business serves hearty dishes like potato hash with sea bass, prawn sub and four types of smash burger.
LEMON SQUEEZY
One of the brightest trailers in town, this Edinburgh-based business serves flatbreads and focaccia filled with citrus-spiked pulled beef, hummus and marinated mushrooms.
DON GUERO TAQUERIA
This lot usually appear in Edinburgh and Glasgow, offering Mexican delights including tortas, mulitas (a double-decker quesadilla) and gorditas. When it comes to tacos, they’re never tight with the toppings.
TYPHOON TEN
Putting paid to the idea of plant-based always translating as healthy, this business describes its grub as “vegan filth”, with options such as BBQ jackfruit topped fries and nachos with “cheeze”.
JUNK
We’re especially intrigued by this place’s tattie scone sandwich with confit duck leg, miso aubergine, pickled cucumber, Kewpie mayo and Szechuan crumble. Other sophisticated takes on fast food are available.
TAGLIOTELLO
Get your authentic fresh pasta here. It’s come all the way from Inverness.