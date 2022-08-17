News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Here is a list of pubs and restaurants for sale in Edinburgh - which could be yours for as little as £40,000

Fancy a change in career and owning your very own business?

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:45 am

From cafe, to pub to deli, there are plenty of opportunities in the Capital for those wanting to try a career in hospitality.

Here are all pubs and restaurants that are for sale in Edinburgh at the moment.

For more information on these properties, click here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Untitled design - 2022-08-16T142017.134.jpg

Here is a list of pubs and restaurants for sale in Edinburgh

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. El Paso Latino

El Paso Latino was a Mexican restaurant on Dundas Street in the New Town which stopped trading in June 2022. The basement space has a bar and restaurant area as well as plenty of storage. Asking price: On request

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Stac Polly

Found on Dublin Street, this New Town restaurant has restaurant space for around 60 covers and a basement gin bar which seats 30. Leasehold rent is £40,000 per annum. Asking price: £75,000

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. West Preston Street

Found in the Newington area of the Capital, this tapas bar and deli has a lot of potential. Available for lease or to buy outright. Asking price: £49,950

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 2