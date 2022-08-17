From cafe, to pub to deli, there are plenty of opportunities in the Capital for those wanting to try a career in hospitality.
Here are all pubs and restaurants that are for sale in Edinburgh at the moment.
For more information on these properties, click here.
2. El Paso Latino
El Paso Latino was a Mexican restaurant on Dundas Street in the New Town which stopped trading in June 2022.
The basement space has a bar and restaurant area as well as plenty of storage. Asking price: On request
3. Stac Polly
Found on Dublin Street, this New Town restaurant has restaurant space for around 60 covers and a basement gin bar which seats 30. Leasehold rent is £40,000 per annum. Asking price: £75,000
4. West Preston Street
Found in the Newington area of the Capital, this tapas bar and deli has a lot of potential. Available for lease or to buy outright. Asking price: £49,950
