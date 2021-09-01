Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

St Andrews Takeaway in Portobello has teamed up with Love Seafood and community group, Keep Porty Tidy, to help combat beach plastic pollution by offering free portions of fish and chips on Saturday, September 4.

The plastic payment has been launched following a recent report from Marine Scotland which revealed that, on average, 500,000 pieces of plastic litter can be found on Scottish east coast beaches at any one time.

The trio hopes the event will help inspire visitors to keep the area clean and help protect the local environment.

Marketing Manager for St Andrews Takeaway Chris MacRae said he is delighted to be running the event.

He said: “There’s no better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a hearty portion of fish and chips, but that shouldn’t come at a cost to our local environment. Our partnership with Love Seafood is a welcome step in our fight against beach waste.

“The local community’s commitment to keeping Portobello a litter-free zone has been outstanding. However, as more people use the beach, more effort is needed to keep it clean. We look forward to boosting our pool of litter warriors through the scheme and welcoming them through our doors for a well-deserved seaside treat.”

Marketing Manager for Love Seafood Naomi McCann said keeping Portobello litter free is the responsibility of all beachgoers.

She said: “Keeping our coastal communities clean, tidy and litter free is the responsibility of all beach users. Not only is littering unsightly and costly to clean up, but it also poses a threat to local people, wildlife and marine ecosystems.

“The current support from St Andrews Takeaway for Keep Porty Tidy is helping to reduce the amount of litter on Portobello’s magnificent beach and we look forward to working with them to reward hard working volunteers this Saturday with a classic seaside staple – delicious fish and chips.”

Volunteers should report to St Andrew’s takeaway, 280-284 Portobello High St, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2AT. One bag of rubbish will equate to one portion.

