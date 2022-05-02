Hollywood star Alan Cumming makes surprise visit to Bross Deli in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter

The 57-year-old star, best known for roles in Emma and Goldeneye, was pictured tucking into a tasty bagel at the store on Monday afternoon.

After his taste session, the Perthshire-born actor then posed for a picture with Larah Bross, aka Mama Bross, owner of the Bross Bagels empire.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Bross Bagels posted: “Look who rocked up to FILL THEIR HOLE at the Bross Deli today!!!

“Had a wee tasting sesh with @mama_bross for an exciting colab CUMMING SOON!!!”

Cumming will play Robert Burns in a solo show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, which is set to welcome more than 2,300 artists to the Scottish capital.

Inspired by the life of the poet, Burn is likely to be one of the highlights of the three-week festival in August.

In March, Cumming appeared on Desert Island Discs, where revealed that suffering abuse at the hands of his father taught him “good qualities” for becoming an actor.

He recalled how he and his brother endured emotional and physical abuse as young boys.

Cumming was born in Aberfeldy and lived on the Panmure Estate, where his father was head forester.

Reflecting on his first steps into acting at school, he told host Lauren Laverne: “My dad didn’t break my spirit.

“I feel that the qualities you need to deal with someone who is an adult who is abusing you, and you are powerless, are good qualities for being an actor.

“Listening, pretending you are not feeling what you are feeling, not showing fear.

“I always knew that I was going to get out and I was going to live the life I wanted to lead.

“And I was helped by some of the people in this playlist today.”

Last week, the Evening News reported that Cumming is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about Tonka, the missing chimpanzee who starred with him and Rene Russo in the 1997 family comedy Buddy.

Tonka was last seen at the now-defunct chimpanzee breeding facility Missouri Primate Foundation (MPF).

In 2017 – a decade after they had starred together – Cumming wrote to the MPF to say he had heard the animal was living in a cages.

Cumming said he and the chimpanzee had formed a “special friendship” on Buddy and he hoped he and other animals at the foundation could be transferred to sanctuaries.

Chimps were bred at the location and then rented out for movies and parties or sold to private owners.

The animal cruelty charity PETA has put up its own $10,000 reward for information about Tonka’s whereabouts.

“During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about,” Cumming said in a statement.