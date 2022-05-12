Holyrood Distillery's The Mash Up is Edinburgh's first beer and whisky event: here's all you need to know

What is it?

For those who can’t choose between a nip or a jar, there’s Holyrood Distillery’s The Mash Up, which is calling itself Edinburgh’s first beer and whisky event. It will involve access to the venue’s spirits lab and whisky distillery, the opportunity to chat with local brewers and distillers, including Campervan, Nc’Nean, Pilot, Wemyss Malts and Woven, plus many others. The soundtrack will be provided by live DJs, and you can sample hauf and hauf beer and whisky pairings at their indoor bar and courtyard. Neapolitan pizza will be provided by Pizza Geeks.

When?

Holyrood Distillery

It’ll take place between Friday June 3 and June 5 and there are three slots to choose from each day at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm, with each lasting two and a half hours.

Where?

19 St Leonard’s Lane, Edinburgh, 0131 285 8977, tickets www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk

How much?

Hauf and hauf

Admission is £35pp, which includes two half pints and a dram from chosen exhibitors, as well as 10ml tasting samples from everyone else. There are also after party shenanigans at The High Dive for £10, which includes a beer, cocktail and a whisky hi-ball.

They say:

Holyrood Distillery manager, Marc Watson says; “We are thrilled to be hosting Edinburgh’s first combined beer and whisky festival, it’s an awesome opportunity to bring together some of Edinburgh’s finest breweries and Scotland’s most exciting distilleries. We want to put a spotlight on the outstanding brewing and distilling heritage of the city, but also have fun and bring people together to celebrate the delicious tradition of the Scottish ‘half and half!’ “

