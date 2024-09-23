Hospitality group to create more than 60 jobs in Edinburgh area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Scotland’s leading hospitality groups is set to create more than 60 new jobs in the Edinburgh area, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Buzzworks is on the lookout for new team members to fill a range of roles at its soon-to-open Lido restaurant in Musselburgh

Last week, Buzzworks revealed plans to open a Lido café, bar and restaurant in Musselburgh this winter, following on from the success of sister venues already operating in Troon and Prestwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group – which has been named as one of the best companies to work for in the UK – is now recruiting for numerous positions, including front-of-house and kitchen operations.

Lido Musselburgh is recruiting for a range of roles at its new restaurant

The venue will be hosting recruitment days for a range of roles on Thursday 3 October 2024 between 11am and 5pm, and Friday 4 October 2024 from 1pm – 7pm.

Vivien Bryan, Resourcing Partner at Buzzworks, said: “Lido is set to bring a taste of the continental café life to Musselburgh, serving delicious food and drinks, all day long.

“With that said, we’re thrilled to be expanding our team in the east of Scotland and can’t wait to welcome even more people who are passionate about hospitality to the Buzzworks family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a whole host of front-of-house and mid to senior management level roles available and are seeking people who are passionate about delivering outstanding guest experiences and are skilled in inspiring and motivating their teams to join us.

“What’s more, we have plenty of exciting opportunities in our kitchen and would urge talented chefs with excellent culinary skills confident leadership skills, who are passionate about food and creating exceptional dishes for our guests to enjoy, to join our team.”

“We hope our recruitment events will give anyone who is interested in working at Lido a chance to learn more about the roles on offer while providing them with a taste of what life at Buzzworks is like. We’re so excited to meet all the potential candidates.”

Buzzworks is renowned for its commitment to its people, offering industry-leading training programs such as Leadership Development and Management Acceleration Programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company provides excellent career development opportunities, especially as it continues to expand along the East Coast.

Known for its supportive and rewarding work environment, Buzzworks offers competitive rates of pay, flexible working options, and a range of benefits, including TRONC - a common fund into which tips and service charges are paid for distribution to the staff.

To find out more and to apply, visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com or send your CV to [email protected]

To watch out for dates for recruitment open days, follow Buzzworks People on Facebook or Instagram.