A popular party event will play in the Capital for one-night only during the Fringe Festival.

Hot Dub Time Machine will return to Edinburgh this summer with a decade-hopping dance party at the Royal Highland Centre, on Saturday, August 19. ‘Hot Dub’, aka Australian DJ Tom Loud, will take attendees on a journey through pop music history, with much-loved hits played in chronological order in a voyage through time. The soundtrack will begin with music from 1977, and then will run through classic tracks from the 80s, 90s, 00s and beyond, right up until the present day.

The immersive party experience will feature live audio from vinyl turntables and a captivating backdrop of visuals, with dancing, balloons, confetti and a world-class soundtrack. Tom Loud aka Hot Dub Time Machine, said: "I can't wait to be back at the Fringe, it's my favourite time of the year, and I'm stoked to be bringing a new show: Boogie! It's all about great dance music from 1977-2023, and in the big room at the Highland Centre. It will be sweaty, wild and totally joyous." Hot Dub has sold out shows all over the globe, along with festival slots at Coachella, Reading and Leeds Festival, T in the Park, and Splendour in the Grass.

Decade-hopping dance event Hot Dub Time Machine is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe.