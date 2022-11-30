A new independent gin and vodka shop has opened just outside Edinburgh in South Queensferry. House of Boë opened its doors on Wednesday (November 30) in a formerly derelict bank, adding a splash of colour to the picturesque High Street. It comes after the council ordered the shop to repaint its new purple exterior, part of a £200,000 renovation, back to the original grey. Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition to prevent this happening.

To celebrate the House of Boë’s opening, retail manager Nadia Moreland and retail sales advisor Calum King created some suitably colourful cocktails, including a CosBoë and a Boë Appletini, at the shop’s bespoke bar. It is a “suitably stylish home" for Scotland’s leading independent gin and vodka company, with its distinctive range of colourful flavoured drinks such as Boë Violet Gin and Boë Pink Vodka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadia said: “Opening our first shop is a major milestone for us and we’re absolutely thrilled to set up home here in South Queensferry. As well as being a stunning setting by the Forth Bridges, the town is already known for its brightly coloured buildings, and we hope our shop has added another splash of colour which will help attract even more visitors. We’ve named our newest collection of gins in tribute to our new home here and we look forward to welcoming the local community and visitors into our shop.”

The House of Boe spirits shop has opened in South Queensferry

Visitors will be able to try and buy House of Boë’s range of multi award-winning gins, gin liqueurs, cans of pre-mixed drinks and vodkas at its in-house bar. The range includes spirits perfect for the festive season such as Boë Bramble Gin, Boë Dark Fruits Vodka and Boë Spiced Orange Gin Liqueur.

House of Boë also stocks a range of other items such as artisan chocolate from Coco Chocolatier, based at nearby Port Edgar Marina, glassware, cocktail sets, and a collection of interesting books. There are stocking fillers for Christmas and the opportunity to create a bespoke selection of gifts which will be wrapped in a colourful gift box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the festive period, the shop will host events such as wreath-making workshops in partnership with the Natural Stylist. The first workshop takes place on December 11, with tickets costing £60pp including all materials and complimentary Boë cocktails.

The shop will stock Orient Gin, the first release in House of Boë’s new Queensferry Collection of limited-edition gins. Just 1,000 bottles of the new fragrant spiced gin, which combines 13 Oriental botanicals such as Thai basil, lemongrass and ginger, have been produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

House of Boë's colourful interiors