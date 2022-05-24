Edinburgh’s self-styled sexiest hotel, House of Gods, has added another attraction with Lilith’s Lounge - a ‘night-life concept’ that’s due to open on May 27.

This late night hideaway bar, which will be open from 5pm until 3am daily, features interiors that are inspired by Lilith, who was said to be Adam’s first wife in the Garden of Eden, but was banished for not being compliant enough.

This translates into an interior featuring table lamps that have cobra stems, leopard print cushions and wild cat cornice lights.

Lilith's Lounge

The cocktail menu includes a selection of themed drinks, including Song for the Night, Midnight Garden and Eternal Melody, which contains Xante Pear Liqueur, Cazcabel Coffee Liqueur, Creme de Cacao and orange bitters. You also have the option of letting Lilith, aka the Queen of the Damned, decide your order, using some of their specially designed tarot cards.

This space will join the hotel’s VIP Bar and their new Casablanca Cocktail Club, which originally opened last year, but was relaunched in February. It’s inspired by ‘rock ‘n’ roll’s Bohemian past’ and serves cocktails including the No 5 House of Gods.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing Lilith’s Lounge to Edinburgh”, says co-owner Mike Baxter, who is currently working on a House of Gods outpost in Glasgow. “Over the past few months, we’ve worked to build an engaged audience at our Casablanca Cocktail Club, and we believe that adding the new venue will mean that nights out in Edinburgh’s capital are set to become even more legendary.’

Lilith's Lounge bar

