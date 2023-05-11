Be it trips to fancy restaurants and cocktail bars, haircuts, or shopping, we wanted to see just how Edinburgh spends its hard-earned cash on their time off, and what we choose to spend it on.

Thanks to research by Money.co.uk savings, we were able to find out exactly that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The personal finance company surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out which activities they enjoy on a regular weekend – to find out how much their spending and on what!

We wanted to see just how Edinburgh spends its hard-earned cash on their time off, and what locals choose to spend it on.

Edinburgh’s spending insights reveal:

- When it comes to weekend plans, eating out is a big priority for Edinburgh residents, with 32% of people spending between £31 and £50 on dinners out. For those opting for a takeway, 35% are spending up to £30 on their meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Travel and transport can often add up, with 27% of residents surveyed spending up to £10 on getting around every weekend. Another 16% spend between £11 and £30 on public transport, with 46% not using it at all.

- Nights out seem to be a popular choice for Edinburgh residents, with almost a fifth opting for a night out, setting them back between £11 and £30. However, the other 52% of choose not to go on any nights out at the weekend.