I paid a visit to the Edinburgh beer garden named best in Scotland

An Edinburgh bar has celebrated more success after its beer garden was named best in Scotland for the second time.

The Black Ivy on Alvanley Terrace once again scooped the 'Best Outdoor Area in Scotland' prize at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2024 - repeating last year’s success.

The award was announced at a ‘Grand Ole Opry’ themed event held at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.

Following the news, the Edinburgh Evening News paid a visit to check out the space and give you our thoughts.

The Black Ivy is well-known for its stylish interior, with its boutique hotel, bar and restaurant proving popular with those who visit it. However, its exterior is also something to write home about.

Taking a late morning stroll up through the Meadows and Brunstfield Links and I was rewarded with a stylish retreat set back from the busyness of the city. The early hour meant that there were few looking to settle into the outdoor space and I had the run of the place.

Ordering a breakfast roll from the early menu - which runs until 12pm - and a fresh orange and lemonade. The staff were attentive - albeit a bit surprised at the lone customer sitting outside while the indoor restaurant bustled with business.

When the food arrived, the staff offered to put on the outdoor heaters that circle the outdoor space - an offer I refused having just walked about half an hour from the office to the beer garden.

In any case, the heaters combined with the awning which covers the massive seating area make the space a much more comfortable, all-weather option.

The space is also lined with foliage that adds to the privacy of the space, although with that you do have to balance off the ability to people watch. However, for those less interested in people watching, the space also has outdoor TVs which will be sure to provide entertainment.

The food itself from the Black Ivy is top quality as you would expect, and fairly priced with a double roll costing £5.

Overall, it is not difficult to imagine that later in the afternoon and on warmer days, the Black Ivy’s outdoor space would be filled with happy customers hoping to soak in the atmosphere. With the kitschy antique lamps that surround the area, it’s also a perfect spot to spend a night in a quieter part of town.

The Black Ivy can be found at 4 Alvanley Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1DU.