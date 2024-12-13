I rank every chocolate in a box of Celebrations - and I actually love a Bounty
Whether I am scoffing the whole box myself or sharing with loved ones, I absolutely love a box of chocolates at Christmas.
My absolute favourites during the festive period are Celebrations. For me they are the best of the bunch, with delicious individual chocolates and plenty of nostalgic feels.
As we all debate which individual chocolate reigns supreme and which ones are left in the wrapper at the bottom of the box, I am ready to rank each one from worst to best.
While some people may agree with my picks, there is one chocolate in particular which has been commonly regarded as the worst, but I totally disagree.
Here is my ranking of each individual chocolate in a box of Celebrations - from worst to best.
Milky Way
My last place is Milky Way, is just too mushy for my liking. I also feel like it is a childish version of Mars.
Mars
For the same reason, Mars is near the bottom of my list.
Twix
I used to absolutely love a Twix, but these days its not something I would reach for often.
Snickers
Now in fourth place is Snickers. I do actually enjoy Snickers as I love its nutty, caramel flavour.
Bounty
Controversially I love a Bounty. The coconut filled chocolate is often referenced as the worst in a box of Celebrations but I have to disagree, and it's in my top three.
Galaxy
You really can’t go wrong with Galaxy in my opinion. It’s an absolutely delicious chocolate. The only reason it ranks lower than the top two is because it can be a little boring in comparison.
Galaxy Caramel
Trumping the original Galaxy though is the Galaxy Caramel. It is certainly a worthy second place as it just has that extra flavour.
Malteaser
Top of the list and the leader of the Celebrations chocolates in my opinion is Malteaser. I think many of you would be in agreement that this is the best one, as it is just so good!
