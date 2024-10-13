Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh Thai dining favourite has launched their exclusive breakfast, we were invited along to check it out.

Thai dining destination Chaopraya has launched its newest breakfast menu, which is exclusive to its Castle Street restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh city centre.

I was invited along to try the new menu. The new menu offers plenty of Thai twists on traditional breakfast options, such as hot smoked salmon pad ka prao eggs benedict served with a sriracha spiced hollandaise sauce - which is what I chose.

As someone who rarely deviates from just about the greasiest fry up I can find, this was just a touch more refined. But it was every bit as tasty. The hollandaise sauce works incredibly well with the spice from the sriracha, whilst still leaving room for the hot smoked salmon to cut through.

The portions are a good size, with heaps of hot smoked salmon on top of a halved English muffin and two poached eggs, each covered in that hollandaise sauce.

In the interest of testing the menu’s wider offerings, I also included the salt and pepper potato scones, which were cut into thin strips that were an absolutely perfect accompaniment - great for any hollandaise sauce you might have leftover.

Whilst the food is brilliant, the views on offer from the roof terrace also can’t pass without comment, to the south you have the castle, practically framed by the buildings on the corner of Princes Street, and to the north the Forth, it’s a fantastic place to catch up with friends or arrange a breakfast date.

Overall, the food is great and the setting compliments it perfectly. Chaopraya is a must visit for someone looking for something a little different from the usual breakfast offerings. If you enjoy a bit of spice, then this is the place for you.

It will be interesting to see if the group extends the menu to its restaurants around the UK, including its fellow Scottish spots in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Thai breakfast menu will be available Friday - Sunday from 9am – 11:30am and is available to book now.

Chaopraya. 33 Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3DN