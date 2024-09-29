Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An interesting new concept, I was invited along to try out one of Edinburgh’s most interesting new food spots.

It is often difficult to find something that feels completely new when looking for food in Edinburgh, but I was invited to the launch of Cabo, Hanover Street’s latest food spot offering Baja Californian, Japanese and Mexican fusion cuisine - which is certainly not a combination I had tried previously.

This is Bow Hospitality’s only current Edinburgh restaurant, however they are known in Glasgow for Mezcal, The Merchant Steakhouse, and The Scallion among plenty of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their launch night offered up a four course tasting menu, that took you through their fairly extensive menu, and if it was designed to highlight their best, it certainly did just that.

Lamb Chops | Edinburgh Evening News

The immaculately decorated restaurant, resplendent in blue and orange, was vibrant on the night with each of the 70 seats in the restaurant seemingly filled with people desperate to try out this new concept. I doubt many would have left disappointed.

Starting us off was a Beef Taco, paired with an adobo consome. These were small but mighty, with the bite sized tacos packing a punch when paired with the zesty adobo.

The first of two fish plates was up next with a Tuna Ceviche, although the tasting menu did cater to vegetarians with a beetroot alternative to this dish. The tuna was topped with caviar, a surprising addition to the dish but one that complimented the citrusy Ceviche well. Now I don’t profess to have eaten much Ceviche, but the presentation differed to that which I would expect. It did however, add a touch of the fine dining to the menu, with the raw tuna settled bathing in a citrusy broth and topped with the caviar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some dishes over promise and proceed to under deliver, the Volcano Sushi Roll was next and it certainly was volcanic. Crab meat and tuna filled sushi topped with a combination of queso fresco, kimchi mayo and tobiko certainly left a lasting impression as I rushed to extinguish the heat with water. If you seek a bit more spice in your sushi, this is the one for you.

The final dish felt like a bit of a departure from the theme. Tasty lamb cutlets, paired with potatoes and broccoli, which was accompanied by a slightly spiced goats cheese sauce which went well with the potatoes.

Not to take any attention away from the food, but the real highlight for me was the cocktail offered at the start, a Grilled Pineapple Margarita that three days later I’m still daydreaming about.

All in all, Cabo is an interesting proposition. The mixture of concepts and cuisines pays off in spades, especially with the Tuna Ceviche and Volcano Sushi Roll, and looking at the wider menu there does appear to be options for all tastes.

Cabo. 99 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DJ