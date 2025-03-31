Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stockbridge’s popular Pantry has now opened it’s second location in Bruntsfield and I went along to try it out.

Peter and Steph Borgen-Neilsen, who are also the team behind Hula, took over what used to be Honeycomb & Co earlier this year and have now completed the Pantry brand’s expansion.

Pantry has been a hit in Stockbridge - with queues of eager customers out of the door at times. That popularity has seen them open a new location on Merchiston Place.

After a soft launch at the weekend, it has now fully opened its doors to the public. The popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will be open Wednesday to Sunday between 9am and 3pm. It’s commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients has seen it become a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts.

Its viral Pantry Waffles, which feature homemade Belgian waffles with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries and 100 per cent Canadian maple syrup, have become particular favourites.

But its the Pantry Fry I opt for, after I was told by Steph that there was ‘nothing else like it’.

And indeed, it might just look like a cooked breakfast but it’s much more than that - in both size and quality. Every element, of which there are many, just screams quality - including something I’m particularly fussy about, the Stornoway black pudding. The Campbell’s haggis is perfect and it’s impossible to find fault with the “posh” pork sausage or the streaky smoked bacon.

Steph said: “You can expect good food, good people. Our strap line is simple, well cooked food. It’s a place to spend time with people and have some great experiences.”

The pair took over the Stockbridge location last year and, according to Steph, the move to Bruntsfield was an obvious one, having spent time in the area previously.

She added “We appreciate the team that was in Stockbridge and what they were doing. It was very much a place to come and have a good time, and we want to carry on with that.

“For Bruntsfield, we’ve been around the area so many times, so we kind of knew that’s where the Pantry should go next. We’re really proud of our food and our cooking and being able to create a really nice, relaxing vibe.”Steph recommended Pantry Fry - who said “there’s nothing else like it.”

This is a breakfast that is worth going out of your way for. If you’re keen to try it, Pantry is offering 50 free breakfasts split between Wednesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 3.

Peter said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring Pantry’s signature dishes and welcoming environment to the area, and what better way to celebrate than by treating 50 customers to a delicious breakfast?”